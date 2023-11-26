Demon Slayer Announces Universal Studios Comeback

Oh, it's happening! After a long absence, the team at Universal Studios is ready to welcome back Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The hit anime has confirmed it will return to the theme park with a special ride and festival. So if you have been on the fence about visiting Universal Studios Japan, maybe this big event will change your mind!

The update comes courtesy of Universal Studios Japan itself as the park hit up fans on social media. It was there the park shared "breaking news" about the return of Demon Slayer.

"See you again, Kimetsu no Yaiba! That soul-shaking feeling and the feeling of overflowing power from the bottom of my heart. You can experience this fierce battle with your whole body. The world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba returns to USJ," the park shared earlier today.

Currently, Universal Studios Japan plans to share more information on the anime's return later this evening. After all, it has been some time since Demon Slayer made its way to the theme park, and the anime has only gotten bigger. The demand to visit Demon Slayer's theme park attraction is going to be at a high, so annual pass holders should listen up!

If you are not familiar with Demon Slayer's USJ collaboration, the event got its start in 2021. The inaugural event brought Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba XR Ride to life, and it puts fans in the thick of Rengoku's fight with Akaza. Universal Studios Japan paired the ride's debut with tons of exclusive merchandise, and it even re-themed its Hollywood Dream coaster for the anime. For now, we are not sure how many of these collabs will be repeated for this latest Demon Slayer comeback. But at the very least, the park takeover is a must-see for anime fans and Demon Slayer lovers.

