Star Trek Star Addresses New Captain Kirk Spinoff Chances

The future of Star Trek is up in the air now, and for the first time in many years, there is not a show in active development. There is still one more season of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, but it was already filmed. The final part of the five-year mission for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is also coming up, and that will lead to the moment where James T. Kirk takes over as captain of the Starship Enterprise. While there is no active show in development for the future, there have been a lot of rumors about a Year One series following Kirk’s first year as the captain.

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Those rumors have finally received an update. Paul Wesley, the actor who played Kirk in Strange New Worlds, was at the FanX Comic Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, and spoke with Collider about the possible spin-off series. The news was not positive. “We always talk about how we’d love to do a spinoff, and if they, if we get the phone call, we’ll do it. But we haven’t got the phone call yet,” Wesley said.

Star Trek Captain Kirk Spinoff is Running Out of Time

Image Courtesy of Paramount

Here is the big problem. Paramount often makes the Star Trek announcements in enough time to reuse the sets. There was already a large set made for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and if the Captain Kirk spin-off series was moving forward, Paramount would save that set and not tear it down, so they could launch the new series in a more economical fashion. However, if the main star of that series, Paul Wesley, hasn’t heard anything about it happening, there is a good chance it isn’t in the works at all, and the rumors are untrue.

There are two seasons of Strange New Worlds and one season of Starfleet Academy still to air, but both shows have been cancelled, and no replacements have been announced to replace them. Strange New Worlds was set to be a seven-season series that would lead directly into Star Trek: The Original Series. When Paramount announced it would end with Season 5, the studio agreed to allow them to create enough episodes to finish the story, and while Season 4 doesn’t release until this July, the production finished filming the six-episode final fifth season in December 2025.

The bad news is that Paramount has already begun tearing down the Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy sets, so it looks like they have no plans to move forward with the spin-off series featuring Captain Kirk. This means the modern Trek era is ending, and there probably won’t be anything new from the franchise until Paramount decides who it wants to take over things after Alex Kurtzman’s run ends.

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