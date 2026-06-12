New Stranger Things Season 5 Release Officially Confirmed for Next Month

Stranger Things may have ended its five-season story earlier this year, but the franchise continues to be a fan favorite and has already delivered one spinoff series with a second one in development. If you are more interested in finding a new way to appreciate season 5 though, you are in luck, as a Stranger Things season 5 release has been officially confirmed, and it hits next month.

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Fans of the franchise can look forward to picking up Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts, Season 5 when it releases on July 14th, which will provide new insights and material from the show’s final season. The collected volume of scripts will include all of the scenes, dialogue, and character directions from all eight episodes, and fans will also get an exclusive introduction from the show creators, The Duffer Brothers, as well. You can pre-order the volume right here.

All The Ways Stranger Things Fans Can Continue Enjoying The Franchise

While the main series may be done, there are a host of other ways to experience and enjoy the Stranger Things franchise, and one is even on Netflix. Earlier this year, Netflix delivered the animated spinoff series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, which takes place between seasons 2 and 3. Season 1 was a hit, and season 2 will be hitting either later this year or next year, though it’s not known if it will continue into a season 3.

If you prefer books and novels, there’s plenty to keep you occupied there as well. In addition to The Complete Scripts volumes for seasons 1 through 5, there is also a coloring book, an art book, a behind-the-scenes companion guide, a color-with-stickers book, and a cookbook, though things get even more fun with several world-expanding novels.

The first novel in the series is Suspicious Minds by Gwenda Bond, which takes things back to the summer of 1969 and reveals more about Dr. Brenner’s experiments at Hawkins and his battle against Terry Ives after she becomes a test subject in those experiments. Then there’s Darkness on the Edge of Town from author Adam Christopher, which follows Jim Hopper as he tells Eleven all about why he first left Hawkins, his time in Vietnam, and what happened in New York.

There’s also Flight of Icarus by author Caitlin Schneiderhan, which follows Eddie Munson two years before the events of season 4. The book follows Eddie during his senior year as he attempts to make money to pursue his dream, but to make that happen, he will have to trust his dad, Al Munson, who has just stumbled back into his life. The most recent book is One Way or Another: A Nancy Wheeler Mystery, which is also by Schneiderhan. The book follows Nancy alongside Robin Buckley as they try to figure out if a classmate is Vecna’s latest victim, but they soon discover there’s much more going on than that, though the jury is out on whether it actually connects to Vecna and the Upside Down.

Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts, Season 5 releases on July 14, 2026.

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