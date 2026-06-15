It’s Official, Black Clover Season 2 Just Set a Release for the Anime’s Return

It’s finally official as Black Clover‘s anime has now confirmed it’s coming back with Season 2 of the anime this Fall after five long years. Black Clover has been the most anticipated anime return of the year as the first season of the series left fans on a major cliffhanger. Running for 170 episodes, the anime had to come to its end because it had gotten to close to the ongoing manga release from series creator Yuki Tabata. But with that manga ending earlier this Spring, the anime is ready for its return.

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Black Clover Season 2 has announced it will be making its debut this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. There’s no concrete release date as of the time of this writing, but the latest update from the anime franchise has confirmed major details about what to expect from the production staff with some new names added to the mix. It also comes with a special illustration from new director Ayataka Tanemura that you can check out below.

Black Clover Season 2 Confirms October 2026 Release Window

Courtesy of Pierrot

Black Clover Season 2 will be airing this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the new episodes outside of Japan when they hit. Ayataka Tanemura will be taking over as director for Studio Pierrot, with Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs alongside Kumiko Tokunaga, Kosei Takahashi handling prop design, and Minako Seki composing the music. The series had yet to confirm its staff by this point, so this is a big step forward.

It has also been announced that Black Clover Season 2 will also be taking the stage at Anime Expo 2026 this July with a special early premiere of the anime’s very first episode, so fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for it if they are lucky enough to attend. Asta voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara and director Ayataka Tanemura will be in attendance to help further break down what to expect from the coming season, so it’s definitely a lot to be excited by for the convention.

What’s Going on in Black Clover Season 2?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover Season 2 is not going to be wasting any time when it hits, so you’ll want to be sure you’re caught up with the 170 episode long first season with Crunchyroll in the meantime. It left things off on a huge cliffhanger as following the first surprise attack from the Dark Triad, Asta and the others only had three days to train in order to get enough power to fight back in the Dark Triad’s home territory, the Spade Kingdom.

The Spade Kingdom Raid arc is the penultimate arc of the series, and the final arc just wrapped up its own run earlier this Spring (with a little more teased to be on the way). This means Black Clover’s anime no longer has to worry about catching up with the manga, and has a clear runway towards the grand finale. It’s just a matter of seeing whether or not the anime can successfully bring it all to its ultimate conclusion.

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