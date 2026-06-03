Despite Fans’ Hopeful Wishes, One of Shonen Jump’s Biggest Manga Won’t Ever Return

2026 has been an interesting year for Shonen Jump, as the magazine continues to surprise fans with the debut of many new series while cancelling just as many, alongside bringing several major titles to an end. It is safe to say that for every new series it has introduced, Shonen Jump has also axed another. One of the biggest manga set to end this year had made it clear that its conclusion was approaching, and the surprises began in March with the end of the Jujutsu Kaisen sequel, Modulo. While fans expected Black Clover to end next, the conclusion of Chainsaw Man Part 2 in the same month was what truly shocked the fandom.

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When the ending of Chainsaw Man Part 2 was announced, it immediately sent the fandom into a spiral, with many refusing to accept the harsh reality for understandable reasons, as the manga appeared to be rushing toward its conclusion without any clear explanation. Fans were justified in thinking so and hoped that a Part 3 would eventually be announced to continue the story. Those hopes grew when it was revealed that the final volume would be released on June 4 and include extra pages. However, those theories have now been debunked, as the series’ final volume uses its additional pages only to further solidify the ending rather than continue the story, announce a Part 3, or even hint at one.

Shonen Jump’s Most Revolutionary Series Has Truly Ended, Despite Fans Hoping for Its Return

Image via MAPPA

The extra pages included in Chainsaw Man‘s final volume have leaked online, which is hardly surprising given how close the release date is, and there is no mention of any continuation. In fact, one of the extra pages doubles down on the series’ ending by showing Denji leaning against a roadside barrier with a beverage in his hand. The panel subtly parallels an earlier scene in the manga where Denji was depicted in a similar pose; however, at that time, he had no money and was living an extremely stressful life.

Considering that the series’ central theme through Denji was his pursuit of a content life, this panel serves as a fitting conclusion to Chainsaw Man, regardless of what fans may think. It feels like creator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s way of saying that Denji’s story has come to an end, with his dream of living a life with basic necessities finally fulfilled. Thus, despite fans hoping that Chainsaw Man would return with a new part, the manga has truly reached its conclusion and will not be returning with Denji. Any hopes that the final volume would hint at a Chainsaw Man Part 3 have also been shattered.

There is no denying that Chainsaw Man has built a strong enough foundation for the series to continue for at least another hundred chapters, fulfilling fans’ hopes of exploring the darker aspects that it repeatedly hinted at. However, the reality is that Chainsaw Man ultimately became a story about its protagonist achieving the content life he always wanted. The twist fulfills that goal with far less trauma and emotional baggage, as most of the events of Parts 1 and 2 never occur, and Denji gets to live a content life built on happier foundations. Perhaps that was always what Tatsuki Fujimoto wanted for his character, which is why he introduced the twist and brought the Chainsaw Man manga to a definitive end, giving its protagonist a genuine chance at a normal and happier life.

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