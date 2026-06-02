Chainsaw Man Reveals Its True Ending, And It’s Perfect

Chainsaw Man Part 2 came to an end earlier this year, surprisingly without confirming whether a third part of the manga would follow. It has now been confirmed that there won’t be another part, as the manga’s final volume, scheduled for release on June 4, includes new pages that put an even firmer stop to the series. Chainsaw Man‘s ending has been a major topic of discussion among fans, with a common sentiment being that it simply wasn’t good.

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Fans have valid reasons for feeling that way, as the ending does feel rushed and fails to deliver on several promises the story had implied. Many plot threads remain unresolved, leaving readers disappointed that they never got to see them explored further. As a result, the new pages in the final volume represented one last source of hope for fans. That said, the additional content paints a picture that may ultimately fulfill what Chainsaw Man‘s narrative has always been about. Denji receives a subtle but meaningful spotlight in these extra pages, confirming that he has achieved what he always wanted, despite the manga’s rushed ending.

Chainsaw Man‘s Final Volume Extra Pages Confirm Denji Has Achieved His Goals

Y así acabo chainsawman, con un paralelismo algo bonito y unos dibujos de pochita.

Con la comunidad más calmada lo digo, si esperaron a que el volumen final cambiara el final, entonces ustedes mismos se buscaron su decepción, fujimoto no le debía nada a nadie. pic.twitter.com/g7iQb4lhMU — cebollin (@akagamicebollin) June 1, 2026

When Chainsaw Man began, Denji was a poor boy burdened by inherited debt that had pushed him to even sell parts of his own body. He dreamed of living a decent life and fulfilling the most basic material desires. Across two parts, the story evolved with Denji seemingly achieving those goals, but a surprising twist revealed that everything he experienced was either a dream or an alternate reality, sending him back to square one. His life once again began as a Devil Hunter, but this time without the powers of a devil. The twist confirmed that Denji had been living a stable life, with Asa even positioned as a potential romantic partner, but it never emphasized whether he had truly attained the simple life he always wanted.

The extra pages included in the manga’s final volume subtly address that question. One page shows Denji leaning against a barrier with a beverage beside him. This serves as a subtle parallel to an older manga panel in which he was in a similar position, except at that point, he couldn’t even afford a drink and was surviving by eating things like toilet paper. The detail is emotional and clearly illustrates how far Denji has come from where he started. Perhaps the message that Tatsuki Fujimoto is trying to convey is that, after everything that has happened, living a simple life is what life’s true purpose should be.

This works so well for Denji because he was always trying to live a normal life, yet circumstances never allowed him to. It also suggests that no matter how many chaotic twists and developments Chainsaw Man introduced, its ending was always destined to center on Denji’s attempt to live a quiet life. In fact, with the twist revealing that most of the events of Part 1 and Part 2 never happened, Denji no longer has to endure those hardships and emotional traumas, giving him an even better chance at living normally. Thus, while the ending Fujimoto chose for Chainsaw Man may have been controversial, it is ultimately the perfect ending, and the final volume’s extra pages emphasize that far better than any surprising final battle or darker development could have.

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