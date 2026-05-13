Chainsaw Man’s Upcoming Live-Action Adaptation Makes Earth-Shattering Change

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc was one of the biggest anime films of 2025, and for good reason. The tragic tale of Denji and Reze’s forbidden romance saw Studio MAPPA firing on all cylinders, proving what works so well about the bloody shonen franchise. While Netflix might never make a live-action adaptation of the Chainsaw Devil’s misadventures, Japan has already created a live-action interpretation of its own. Unfortunately, the next chapter in Denji’s live-action journey has recently run into a speed bump. With Chainsaw Man’s next stage production set to arrive later this year, there’s a big change coming to the performance.

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Originally, actor Yutaka Nakasone was set to play the role of Denji this time around, but plans have changed. According to an official statement from Chainsaw Man The Stage: Reze Arc, Nakasone will no longer be a part of the production due to health issues, “Thank you very much for your continued support of “Chainsaw Man: The Stage“. We regret to announce that Yutaka Nakasone, who was scheduled to appear as Chainsaw Man in “Chainsaw Man: The Stage – Reze Arc,” will unfortunately have to withdraw from the role due to health issues requiring him to take a period of rest. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may cause to those who were looking forward to his appearance. Therefore, Taisei Nakamoto will be appearing in all performances in place of Yutaka Nakasone, and the performances will proceed as planned.”

Revving Up The Chainsaw

Image via MAPPA

Following the success of the Bomb Devil’s silver screen debut, Studio MAPPA wasted little time in confirming that we hadn’t seen the last of Denji and company in the anime world. Chainsaw Man: Assassins Arc was confirmed to be the next chapter for the bloody anime adaptation, though there are plenty of questions surrounding this upcoming project. Considering how big the story is, many fans are wondering if this upcoming anime adaptation will be a feature-length film or a full television season. Following the first season of Chainsaw Man, many are now wondering if there will ever be a season two or if the Chainsaw Devil will only stay in theaters.

Earlier this year, series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto shocked fans by releasing the final chapter of Chainsaw Man’s manga. While this story took place during the second part of the shonen series, the ending was quite definitive in putting a cap on Denji’s adventure. Luckily, for those who are following just the anime adaptation, there are most likely years of additional stories left to bring to the screen. While the first season and the movie had their fair share of unbelievable battles, you haven’t seen anything yet when it comes to what the Chainsaw Devil will encounter in the anime’s future, should it continue to stick to the source material.

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