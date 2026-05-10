3 Major Shonen Jump Manga That Ended in 2026, Ranked by Their Endings

2026 has been a major year for Shonen Jump, as it saw not one or two, but three major Shonen Jump titles come to an end. In recent years, manga ending after relatively short runs has become a growing trend, with many newer series concluding much faster than before. Because of this, it was an especially significant moment when three of the magazine’s biggest franchises reached their conclusions.

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It began with Modulo, the spinoff of Jujutsu Kaisen, ending at the start of March, followed later that same month by the conclusion of Chainsaw Man Part 2. The latest major manga to end was Black Clover, concluding its run of more than a decade and bringing the legacy of one of Shonen Jump’s biggest manga to a close. The endings of these major Shonen Jump manga received mixed reactions, so here they are ranked based on how well their endings fit their stories and the reception they received.

3) Chainsaw Man

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There is no denying that Chainsaw Man Part 2 ranks at the bottom of this list, and this placement may even extend to one of the most disastrous Shonen Jump endings in recent history. The conclusion feels abrupt and shallow, making it seem as though many of the events throughout the series ultimately did not matter. Fans are still struggling to believe that Chainsaw Man has truly ended and continue hoping for the announcement of a new part alongside the release of the manga’s final volume.

What makes the ending even more disappointing is that it does not fulfill Denji’s long-running dream of having a girlfriend. At this point, if the final volume includes a special chapter or even a few extra pages, it should at least address that in order to somewhat redeem the disastrous ending.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

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Modulo followed up on the original Jujutsu Kaisen series, giving it a strong foundation from the start. By bringing back characters from the original story as well, the manga’s ending already seemed positioned to be satisfying as it approached its conclusion. The series followed through on that foundation, with its ending featuring the new protagonist, Maru, joining Yuji in bringing structural change to Jujutsu society.

Its ending ultimately feels more complete than the original series’ conclusion and delivers something many fans had expected from Jujutsu Kaisen itself. That said, while Modulo has a solid ending, it is far from perfect and still leaves many questions unanswered for fans.

1) Black Clover

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Black Clover is one of the biggest Weekly Shonen Jump series ever created, and it was built around the classic shonen formula from beginning to end. The series had essentially written its ending from the start, following the traditional theme of good triumphing over evil, and it executed that conclusion with a classic ending that is difficult to dislike. However, the strongest aspect of the finale was how it delivered the moment fans wanted to see most.

The final chapters of Black Clover featured the long-awaited fight between Asta and Yuno, giving a fitting conclusion to their rivalry as both competed for the position of Wizard King. This made their rivalry and final battle stand out even more than Naruto and Sasuke’s fight at the end of Naruto. Black Clover’s ending is a classic conclusion that brought a massive legacy to a close through the safest possible choice, and it is arguably one of the best Shonen Jump endings in recent years as well.

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