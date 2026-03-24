It’s Official, Chainsaw Man Ends After 8 Years With Final Chapter (& Major Returns)

It’s now official as following rumors and hopes to the contrary, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man has come to an end with the release of its final chapter after an eight year long run. Chainsaw Man has been working through the climax of Part 2 of the series for the last month, but fans were shocked when it was revealed with the release of its previous chapter that the manga was going to be coming to an end. But there was still quite a bit of confusion over whether or not this was actually going to be it.

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Chainsaw Man fans had been wondering whether or not this could be the end of the series in total or just the end of Part 2, but with the release of Chapter 232 of the series, it has now been confirmed that the Shonen Jump franchise has indeed reached its grand finale. The final chapter sets Denji out on an ending that he deserves after everything that happened in the series thus far, but it might not be entirely satisfying to those fans hoping for more. Full spoilers for Chainsaw Man‘s ending below.

How Does Chainsaw Man End With Chapter 232?

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Chainsaw Man Chapter 232 picks up right after Pochita decides to sacrifice itself in order to remove the Chainsaw Devil from existence. It reveals that Denji has returned to his life before the events of the series, but without Pochita around this time. He runs into the Zombie Devil and is killed like before, but shockingly it’s Power that comes around and saves him this time. She ends up being curious enough about Denji that she uses his blood to revive him, and contracts him into being her pet.

And much like the original timeline, the two are caught by the Control Devil. But this time around it’s actually Nayuta instead of Makima, and she’s running the devil hunting organization in her own way while also going to school. Denji and Power even head to a school to eliminate some devils, and Denji manages to save Asa from her fate by making sure she doesn’t accidentally kill that headless chicken devil that sent her spiraling throughout Part 2’s story in the first place. Which means this is now a much more peaceful timeline by comparison. It’s a happy ending for everyone but Denji.

What Does This Ending Mean for Denji?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Throughout the final chapter, dubbed “Thank You, Chainsaw Man,” it’s made clear that Denji nor anyone else has memories of the prior timeline. Denji feels like he had “a good and bad dream,” and still has the same desires for food, sex, and leisure while hoping something good happens for once in his life. He now spends his days fighting Devils together with Power, but still wants for more. It’s what Pochita had said about Denji too in that no matter what he actually has in life, he’s never satisfied.

Denji’s desires and selfishness ultimately brought out the end of the world, so the only way that the world could have somewhat of a happy ending was to force Denji into this position. He’ll never truly appreciate how much his life without Pochita is better than the alternative, and it’s one more tragic echo of Pochita’s sacrifice. Denji will never be the kind of person that appreciates others, so it’s best to just keep him away from everyone.

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