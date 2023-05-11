Bungie Hires Ex-Warner Bros. Exec For Destiny Movies and TV Shows

Bungie is looking to take the Destiny franchise away from gaming and into new mediums. Bungie is responsible for some of the biggest IP in gaming. In the early 2000s, it launched Halo, a series that would become Xbox's marquee franchise and go on to spawn books, animated films, TV shows, and numerous video games. Once Bungie was ready to do something else, it left Halo behind and moved on to Destiny where it has found a ton of success. So far, there have been two Destiny games, but they've had a ton of expansions and updates to keep the games feeling fresh. The world is ripe with potential and Bungie is looking to capitalize on that very soon with multimedia projects.

Bungie is ramping up its efforts and has hired a former Warner Bros. Discovery exec named Gabriel VanHuss (via TheGamePost). VanHuss' new title is Head of Linear Media for the Destiny IP, which means he will help oversee films, television shows, comics, and so forth in the Destiny universe. He took to LinkedIn to talk more about his role at Bungie, which shines a bit of a light on what we may be able to expect going forward.

"I recently took the gig as Head of Linear Media for the Destiny franchise at Bungie," says VanHuss. "This new position will work with the Destiny Universe Leadership team to create strategy and execute the operations for expansion of Destiny into new media, including TV, films, books, comics, and audio formats. Destiny has a universe worth of stories waiting to be told, and I look forward to connecting best-in-class partners to our amazing creative team to bring them to life for current and new fans. Eyes up, guardian!"

It's heavily expected that Sony will also be involved with these adaptations, as that's a part of the reason why PlayStation acquired Bungie. It's likely it will be a while before any of this materializes, but it's clearly a major effort from Bungie if they're trying to develop these things in-house as opposed to licensing it out.

What do you want to see from the extended Destiny universe? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.