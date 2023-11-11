Devil May Cry Anime Shares First Featurette

Netflix is no stranger to adapting some big time video games to its streaming service. Franchises like Castlevania, Far Cry, and Leagues of Legends' Arcane have helped bolster the platform and it seems that Netflix is only diving more into the world of video games. As a part of this year's Geeked Week, Netflix has shared a new featurette on the upcoming Devil May Cry animated series, which will present Dante from the Capcom franchise once again fighting demonic hordes.

The Devil May Cry series first started with the premiere game on the PlayStation 2 in 2001. Since Dante's introduction, the Capcom franchise has become one of the biggest premiere action series in the video game world. While the story of Devil May Cry might focus on some bloody battles and serious situations, Dante is anything but as the gun-wielding protagonist isn't shy when it comes to cracking jokes as he empties a clip into a demon. Surprisingly enough, this won't be the first time that we see Dante hit the world of animation as Devil May Cry did receive an anime in 2007 from Studio Madhouse.

Devil May Cry Featurette

The upcoming Devil May Cry animated series will be created by Studio Mir, who fans might know best from their work on The Legend of Korra, My Adventures With Superman, Young Justice, and Kong: Skull Island to name a few. The series is also created by Adi Shankar, who was the creator of major Netflix series including Castlevania and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. Based on the pedigree of those bringing the series to life on the streaming service, Dante is in good hands for his upcoming animated adventures.

If you want to know more about the upcoming Devil May Cry animated series, here's how Netflix describes the show from Studio Mir, "In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck."

