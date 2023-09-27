New Devil May Cry Anime Announced

A Devil May Cry series has been one of the most reported on and rumored projects Adi Shankar has in the works with Netflix and Capcom, and now it’s finally been confirmed with the first look released for Netflix’s Devil May Cry. With Shankar succeeding with Castlevania’s big anime debut with Netflix (which is getting ready to expand with a new series coming this week), it was later announced that Shankar and Netflix would be working on even more animated projects taking on famous video game franchises. This surprisingly included a report about a potential Devil May Cry anime.

Rumblings about the new Devil May Cry anime have been floating around since 2018, and Shankar himself has gone on record about its development over the last few years about potential characters, episodes, and stories fans would see in the new project. Thankfully, Netflix has officially confirmed this Devil May Cry project is now in the works with the first look at the new anime released as part of Netflix’s Drop 01 digital event. You can check it out in the video above.

What to Know for Netflix’s Devil May Cry Anime

Created by Adi Shankar (who also serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner), Devil May Cry is a special collaboration between Shankar, Capcom and Netflix. With animation produced by Studio MIR (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, The Legend of Korra), with Alex Larsen as writer, and Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno and Studio MIR’s Seung Wook Lee as Executive Producers, Devil May Cry will be running for eight episodes for its debut.

Adi Shankar had the following to say in Netflix’s press release about the Devil May Cry anime, “I’m honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the DEVIL MAY CRY franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves.” Release details have yet to be announced, but Netflix teases Devil May Cry’s story as such, “In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

