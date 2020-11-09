Digimon Adventure Promo Teases Devimon's Next Evolution

✖

Digimon Adventure's 20th Anniversary series has introduced fans to a new kind of Devimon, and the next episode promises to take this even further as a promo for it teases Devimon's next evolution. As the fight against Devimon officially kicked off in the newest episode of the series, fans of the original series saw how this new take was switching things up with a surprising evolution for Devimon to take on the Ultimate level opponents of MetalGreymon and WereGarurumon. But while it looked like Tai and Yamato were able to defeat this stronger Devimon form, there's an even stronger one coming next.

Episode 24 of Digimon Adventure is titled "The Final Stage, DoneDevimon" and it teases the arrival of yet another brand new Devimon form not seen in the anime before, DoneDevimon. You can check out the promo below thanks to @Wikimon_news on Twitter, and the description for the episode begins as such, "Devimon, who appeared to have finally been defeated, changes into Done Devimon and attacks. At that moment, Koshiro and the others learn that large ships are starting to go out of control one after another..."

Digimon Adventure: ep. 24 "The Final Stage, Done Devimon" Devimon, who appeared to have finally been defeated, changes into Done Devimon and attacks. At that moment, Koshiro and the others learn that large ships are starting to go out of control one after another in various... pic.twitter.com/V6nPyWJt5E — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) November 8, 2020

The description for Episode 24 of the series continues as such, "...in various parts of the oceans around the world off his tablet. Yamato launches a fierce attack against DoneDevimon with WereGarurumon, but gets defeated, and Taichi is engulfed by DoneDevimon...! A strange yet powerful light attack unleashed by Metal Greymon, who is consumed by rage and runs wild, endangers even Takeru and Tokomon, who get separated right after Yamato is defeated."

While the new Devimon form will surely be a point of interest in the next episode, a curious element is indeed the berserk MetalGreymon considering what we know about the darker take on the Ultimate's evolution that fans had seen in the original series, SkullGreymon. It likely won't go as far, but perhaps it's a tease that it's possible for this new version of Tai and Agumon?

Are you curious to see what kind of power Devimon's new evolution brings to the anime? How do you feel about the new Digimon Adventure series so far? Where do you think the series will go after this arc?