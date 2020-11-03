Digimon Adventure Teases Devimon's Terrifying Evolution

✖

Digimon Adventure is finally getting ready for the big fight against Devimon in the new series, and the preview for the next episode is teasing a terrifying new evolution for Devimon. As the core villain of the first arc in the original series from over 20 years ago, there has been an intrigue over this new take on Devimon given how the overall fighting power has speedily progressed over the course of the new series' first arc. Considering how Devimon is a Champion level, it seems that he'll be evolving in order to keep up with the upgrades seen so far.

The newest episode of Digimon Adventure saw Devimon make his first full appearance in the new series following several in-shadow teases in previous episodes. With his castle now destroyed by the power of the Holy Digimon's Digitama hatching, Devimon will be gearing up for battle with a new evolution, NeoDevimon, in tow.

Digimon Adventure: ep. 23 "The Messenger of Darkness, Devimon" The Digimon castle collapses, and Taichi and Yamato fight against the most wicked enemy, Devimon. However, as Devimon's attacks are unpredictable, they have a hard time dealing any damage to him... pic.twitter.com/cg3t6UVfHr — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) November 1, 2020

With MetalGreymon and WereGarurumon now unlocking powerful upgrades with the two major opponents in Devimon's castle thus far, Devimon's threat is already at a major new level that he was nowhere near in the original series. This also includes a surprising new evolution that will be making its anime debut with the next episode, NeoDevimon.

NeoDevimon was a form seen in the Digimon Adventure V-Tamer 01 manga, but has never made an appearance in the anime and apparently in this incarnation this evolution will be sparked with dark new energy absorbed from the other side of the Digital World. With the rest of the DigiDestined in the human world trying to keep a new disaster from happening, that leftover energy will be fueling Devimon with darkness and pushing him to that new level.

With the conflicts reaching an exciting new level with each new episode of the series thus far, the upcoming fight against this new kind of Devimon will surely be one of the most intriguing conflicts of the reboot series. This will also open up all kinds of interesting paths for the rest of the series as well