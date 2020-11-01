Digimon Adventure Surprises with New WereGarurumon Form

✖

Digimon Adventure has continued to surprise old and new fans alike with how it's been progressing through its first major arc so far, and the newest episode took it one step further with the debut of a new form for WereGarurumon. As Tai, Matt, and Takeru continue their way through Devimon's castle in order to save the Digitama left over by the Holy Digimon Angemon from the previous episode, they found themselves facing off against an even stronger new foe than last time and are at the mercy of the Dark Digimon's power. Luckily, WereGarurumon is able to reach a new form.

Just as seen with MetalGreymon in the previous episode, rather than evolve to its Mega level as one might have expected, WereGarurumon ends up with an upgrade to its Ultimate form. When it's being pinned down by DarkKnightmon and Matt and Takeru are in danger of falling into a pit of miasma, WereGarurumon reaches deep into himself and unlocks "Sagittarius Mode."

Were Garurumon: Sagittarius Mode vs Dark Knightmon pic.twitter.com/7xcCtEGjin — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) November 1, 2020

Like MetalGreymon's upgrade seen in the previous episode, WereGarurumon's Saggitarius mode is entirely unique to this iteration of the anime series. While MetalGreymon's Alterous mode did have a previous inspiration from the video game and digital pet side of the franchise, WereGarurumon's Saggitarius mode seems to be a completely original take on the fan favorite Digimon. This upgrade gives WereGarurumon a number of steel wings popping out of his back.

It's shortly revealed thereafter that these wings contain boosters that allow the Digimon to fly, and WereGarurumon is able to save Matt and Takeru before they plunge into terrible miasma. Not only that, but it makes WereGarurumon's claw attacks a bit stronger. He can also use parts of these wings as makeshift blades, and uses them to fight off the same DarkKnightmon that had been giving him trouble just a few moments before. With these upgrades, who knows how the fight against Devimon will go?

What do you think of WereGarurumon's Saggitarius form? Are you hoping to see the other Digimon get surprising new upgrades like this or do you think it will be limited to Agumon and Gabumon's evolutions? How are you liking the new Digimon Adventure series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!