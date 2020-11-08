Digimon Adventure Debuts New Devimon Form

✖

Digimon Adventure's new series is now in the climax of its first major arc as Tai, Yamato, and Takeru are fighting Devimon in the Digital World, and the newest episode debuted a powerful new form for the dark Digimon. This first major arc of the new series has seen the DigiDestined spread across both the real and digital worlds, and Tai, Yamato, and Yamato's little brother Takeru are the only ones left to face off against Devimon's power. Making matters worse, Devimon has sent his minions to attack the human world and gather data to make himself stronger.

While Devimon was already more than enough for MetalGreymon and WereGarurumon's combined power, Devilmon sooned evolved into a powerful new evolution, NeoDevimon, when some of the real world data is channeled through his body and results in the new transformation. It's a first for this Digimon, and fans of the original were definitely taken by surprise.

Episode 23 of the series picks up immediately after Devimon's castle was destroyed by Angemon's Digitama hatching, and things only get tougher for Tai and Matt as the battle against the dark Digimon begins. Devimon's Death Claw attacks easily make their mark on the two Ultimate Digimon, and each strike makes the two of them look like they are about to be deleted with each successful blow.

But when Tai and Matt were about to swing the fight back in their direction, the fight in the Internet space ends up fueling Devimon with more power and evolves him into the terrifying NeoDevimon. This form had never been seen in the anime before, and was an especially big detour away from how the fight against Devimon went in the original series.

NeoDevimon had access to even stronger dark attacks, and nearly destroyed MetalGreymon and WereGarurumon completely. Luckily, the DigiDestined dig deep and the power of their seven respective Digivices combine and manage to defeat NeoDevimon. Unfortunately, it's clear this isn't the end of the battle as the same dark crystal Devimon had been funneling power into will now be what pushes him into an even stronger form.

What did you think of NeoDevimon's debut in Digimon Adventure? How are you liking the new series' take on the classic villain from the original series from 20 years ago? How do you think the fight against Devimon will go from here?