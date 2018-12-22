New ‘Digimon Adventure’ Movie Shares New Look at Older DigiDestined

The Digimon franchise will soon be celebrating its 20th Anniversary, and it’s going to do so in a big way with a new film bringing the original DigiDestined into adulthood.

After growing bit by bit over the years, the Digimon franchise will be aging its heroes into their 20s and now fans have gotten another look at the updated designs at Jump Festa.

Spotted on the floor of Jump Festa 2019 by @dz0626mn on Twitter, fans have gotten a fuller look at the eight original children from Digimon Adventure aged up into their 20s. Tentatively titled Theater Version Digimon Adventure, the new film brings back Seki Hiromi, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, and Kenji Watanabe from the original Digimon anime to serve as Supervisor, Character Designer, and Digimon Designer respectively.

Not much is known about the new film project as of yet, but this will be the first time the DigiDestined will be featured at this age. They’ve been aged up in various projects like Digimon Adventure tri, and at the end of Digimon Adventure 02 where they were brought into complete adulthood, but it’s refreshing to see the original gang in such a way.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Digimon previously returned to the Digimon Adventure gang with mixed success with Digimon Adventure tri. Celebrating another anniversary in the franchise, this series of films served as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.

Although it has yet to be confirmed where in the canon this series of films take place, it will be interesting to see exactly where it lands when the new film hits.