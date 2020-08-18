Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Shares New Poster

✖

Digimon Adventure might currently be telling a brand new take on the classic series every week, but before this reboot anime the original DigiDestined saga came to an end with Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. The film originally only released in Japan because the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic interrupted any plans for its theatrical release in North America. But now that it's going to officially hit home video in North America later this Fall, Toei Animation has gone all out to celebrate with a brand new poster.

Digimon Adventure's 20th Anniversary film, Last Evolution Kizuna, will be releasing on digital in North America on September 29th, and will be hitting Blu-ray on October 26th. To celebrate its fast approaching release, the official Twitter account for Toei Animation shared a stunning new poster featuring Agumon and Gabumon's titular final evolutions that make an appearance in the new film. You can check it out below:

Toei Animation officially describes Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna as such, "Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon. An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end."

The description continues as such, "As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their Partner Digimon, the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before 'chosen children' will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon."

