Digimon Adventure Introduces Gabumon's Ultimate Evolution to the Reboot

Digimon Adventure's big reboot anime series made big waves by starting everything off with the strongest evolution from the original series, Omnimon, and now the newest episode of the series has brought the DigiDestined one step closer to this form once more with the debut of Gabumon's Ultimate evolution. Digimon Adventure's previous episode introduced Ultimate Evolutions to the DigiDestined with Tai and Agumon reaching the MetalGreymon form for the first time, and the newest one brought Matt and Gabumon up to the next level as well. With Matt's team making their way through the desert, they soon found themselves fighting against the Ultimate level threat, Scorpiomon.

Episode 11 of the series sees Matt and Gaumon initially decide to split off from Sora and Joe (leaving them to face Scorpiomon alone), but eventually the duo runs back to save their friends. After seeing his new DigiDestined friends flash through his mind, Matt decides to rush back to Sora and Joe. His Digivice begins to glow with a new power, and his crest (which the reboot series has yet to explain to new fans) shines in Gabumon's eyes.

With this additional power, Garurumon is given an extra boost and he evolves into the Ultimate level WereGarurumon. This extra boost of strength is just what he needed to take down Scorpiomon once and for all. He does get an additional evolution sequence (which is great considering this new season skips over everyone's but Tai and Matt's), and you can check it out for yourself thanks to @Wikimon_news on Twitter:

Garurumon evolves to Were Garurumon + Were Garurumon vs Scorpiomon pic.twitter.com/Y1kAAN9ubl — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) August 16, 2020

Classic fans of the series will understand that Matt's crest is for friendship, and the desire to help his friends is what gives him strength but none of that has been explained to the new DigiDestined, and thus not explained to new fans. Part of the issue with rushing through these early Digivolutions so early on is that Matt really has only spent 3 episodes or so worth of time with this group. How is the connection so strong already? But what do you think?

What do you think of WereGarurumon's debut fight against Scorpiomon? Did you expect to see Gabumon reach his Ultimate level so soon into the new series? How do you feel about the new Digimon Adventure's take on evolutions so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

