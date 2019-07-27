New Digimon Adventure Film Debuts First Teaser

Digimon will be celebrating its huge 20th Anniversary next year, and it seems like Toei Animation will be tugging the heartstrings as it prepares to launch the final film in the original Digimon Adventure slate. Officially titled Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, this new film will age the original Digi-Destined crew into their 20s and the staff will be returning from the original anime series for this final outing.

After officially debuting the title and teaser poster for the film at Anime Expo, Toei Animation has officially shared the first teaser trailer for the film which prepares fans for Tai and Agumon’s final battle.

The teaser joins and older Tai (who’s gotten an updated Digivice that’s seemingly counting down to something) as he and Agumon prepare to face off against an unknown enemy that’s breaking through to the real world with some pretty familiar visuals accompanying the virtual world scenes.

Scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.

The voice cast from the Digimon Adventure tri films will return to voice the Digi-Destined and includes Natsuki Hanae as Taichi Yagami, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Yamato Ishida, Suzuko Mimori as Sora Takenouchi, Mutsumi Tamura as Kōshiro Izumi, Hitomi Yoshida as Mimi Tachikawa, Junya Ikeda as Jo Kido, Junya Enoki as Takeru Takaishi, M.A.O as Hikari Yagami, Chika Sakamoto as Agumon, Mayumi Yamaguchi as Gabumon, Atori Shigematsu as Piyomon, Takahiro Sakurai as Tentomon, Kinoko Yamada as Palmon, Junko Takeuchi as Gomamon, Miwa Matsumoto as Patamon, and Yuka Tokumitsu as Tailmon.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.