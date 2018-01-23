Fifth ‘Digimon Adventure tri.’ Film Shares Dub Preview

The final three Digimon Adventure tri. films are set to hit theaters in the United States soon, and following the premiere of the fourth film Loss in February, the fifth film will be hitting theaters in May.

To gear up for the release of the film’s English dub, Fathom Events released a new trailer for the film that features the dub’s cast and previews some of the major events of the upcoming movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the synopsis for the fifth film, Digimon Adventure tri.: Coexistence:

“Meicoomon once again begins to rampage when she sees her partner Meiko injured by a mysterious man. Meicoomon, who disappeared into the Real World, is a distortion itself—in possession of too much power, and a key to destroying the world. The arrival of rampaging Meicoomon starts the countdown to the Real World’s collapse. A series of abnormal phenomena occur all over the place. The Digimon who appear through the distortions were waiting for this time to come. The DigiDestined are cast out of the Digital World when it goes out of order, and after returning to the Real World, are driven away by people on account of their accompanying partner Digimon. Meanwhile, a cruel fate is imminent for Kari.”

The fourth film in the series, Digimon Adventure tri.: Loss, will premiere on February 1, and the final film, Digimon Adventure tri.: Future, will close out the series on September 20.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Digimon Adventure Tri. is Toei Animation’s film series celebrating the franchise’s 15th Anniversary. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.