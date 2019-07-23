Digimon Reveals LadyDevimon’s X Evolution

The Digimon franchise will be celebrating its monumental 20th Anniversary next year, and along with a brand new film revisiting the original Digimon Adventure crew in their 20s, Bandai will also be releasing a few new games and merchandise. One of the new releases is an updated version of the original Digimon virtual pet games focusing on the X-Antibody evolutions in the franchise.

This has spawned cool new looks for fan favorites, and Bandai recently unveiled the full artwork for one of the newest inclusions to the franchise LadyDevimon X! This powers her up along with giving the dark Digimon a whole new look, check out the artwork below!

As seen in the artwork, LadyDevimon’s already buxom and devilish characteristics are multiplied tenfold with the activation of the X-Antibody within her system. Bandai officially described the updated LadyDevimon evolution as such, “The amplification of her dark energy creates her familiar spirit ‘Vore’ from her back, who constantly watches her surroundings, as well as the armament ‘C-dur-ken’ that traces the movements of her left arm.”

The X-Antibody, for those unfamiliar, is a special vaccine introduced into the video game franchise to combat the Program X virus weapon. When this is activated in a Digimon, it changes their appearance and often strengthens their capabilities. This will be the majority focus of the upcoming virtual pet releases for the franchise in Japan, Digital Monster X Version 2, which introduces a luck based dice system into the battles between Digimon.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing the 20th Anniversary movie, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.