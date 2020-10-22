New Digimon Poll Reveals Curious Details About the Fandom

✖

Digimon: Digital Monsters has been around just as long as its "cousin" in Pokemon, debuting in 1999 and releasing a number of video games and anime series over the decades, and a recent poll that asked fandom a certain question revealed an amazing fact about the majority of the Digi-Fandom! With the recently released remake of Digimon Adventure taking the original characters of the Digi-Destined and giving them a brand new story as they attempt to save both the real and digital worlds as they continue to be some of the biggest characters within the long runnning anime!

With Digimon running for so long, it's not difficult to see how these digital monsters have been able to cultivate a fan base, especially one as passionate as what the franchise currently sees. In a recent poll that was conducted for Bandai, the company responsible for introducing us to this digital world, it was discovered that the majority of fans that have been following along with both the Digi-Destined and the various worlds of the Digimon have primarily been following the franchise for over sixteen years! It goes to show how popular the series is that it has been able to cultivate such as a passionate fan base that have stuck with it over the decades!

Twitter User WithTheWill shared the results of this Bandai Poll that shows the breakdown of how long typical Digimon fans have been following the series, whether it be across the medium of anime, video games, or the various other methods that the digital world has been explored:

We have the results from the poll Bandai did of asking how long you have been a Digimon fan for. More at WtW- https://t.co/3z5p4r68SS pic.twitter.com/ohI6fvjMZe — With the Will Digimon Forums, News, Podcast (@WithTheWill) October 19, 2020

Interestingly enough, this year has seen two different adventures for the Digi-Destined, with the aforementioned reboot series as well as the recent feature length film of the series in Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. In the movie, we are taken into a quest that is created for the previous iteration of the children that were attempting to save the digital world, far older than the versions of them that are currently appearing in the rebooted anime series.

