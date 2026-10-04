Digimon Reunites Its Classic DigiDestined With Epic Crossover – Watch Now

Digimon has kicked off a massive celebration for the franchise’s 30th anniversary, and with it has reunited most of its classic DigiDestined with a cool crossover to show them all off. Digimon has entered a new era of the franchise as while it marks 30 years since the digital pet toys first started making their way to shelves, the TV anime has also recently ended its latest franchise entry. With Digimon Beatbreak airing its final episodes this Summer, it’s now time to look ahead to the future of the long running series.

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Digimon is now in the midst of celebrating its 30th anniversary in Japan, and it’s doing so with a special remastered broadcast of some of its most classic episodes as voted by fans in the region. But while these are going to be classic episodes shown again, each one has gotten a new opening and ending theme that really goes all out to celebrate the first four generations of the series. You can check them out in action below.

Digimon Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New Anime Crossover

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Titled “The Best Adventure We Chose,” Digimon is hosting a special rebroadcast of select episodes as voted by fans in Japan for the franchise’s 30th anniversary. Celebrating the first four iterations of the franchise, Digimon Adventure, Digimon Adventure 02, Digimon Tamers, and Digimon Frontier, you can see them all crossing over in the special opening that even sees some of them using one another’s evolution type. Titled “Shakariki!!,” the new opening theme for the event is performed by Ayumi Miyazaki and Takayoshi Tanimoto.

The two of them are also behind the new ending theme titled “Limitless Dreams,” which also finds a cool way to showcase some of the biggest events from the anime in its earliest days. But with the franchise celebrating so much of the past, it’s also preparing to enter a new era as a brand new project for the series has been announced to be in the works. Which means it won’t be too much longer until Digimon fans get to find out what’s coming next for the anime.

What’s Next for Digimon?

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Along with kicking off the 30th anniversary celebration for the franchise, Digimon has also confirmed its plans for the next major entry for the anime. A brand new Digimon anime project has been revealed to be in the works for a release sometime in 2027, but a release date has yet to be announced as of this time. There are still many details yet to be revealed for the project such as its production staff and cast, or even the form it will ultimately take when it premieres. It could be a new movie, TV series, or something else altogether.

Digimon Beatbreak might have capped off its run this year, but it’s clear that the Digimon franchise is showing no signs of slowing down the anime releases anytime soon. There’s a good chance we’ll see more of the new anime revealed whenever this 30th anniversary rebroadcast wraps up its run later this Fall, so definitely keep an eye out for what could be coming next. What do you think of this Digimon crossover? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!