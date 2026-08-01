New Digimon Anime Confirmed for 2027 to Kick Off Major 30th Anniversary Plans

Digimon is officially kicking off its plans to celebrate the milestone 30th anniversary of the franchise, and has confirmed that a new anime is now in the works for a release next year. Digimon has become one of the most notable action and adventure franchises of the last few decades, and it’s been able to keep going strong with all sorts of new iterations, sequels, video games and more over the years. Digimon is currently working through the final arcs of its latest series, and has already set its sights on what’s next.

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Digimon Beatbreak is gearing up for the start of its final arc, and the Digimon franchise has dropped some major news for the future. As Bandai gets ready to celebrate the 30th franchise of the original digital pet toy’s debut back in 1997, it has officially announced that a new Digimon anime is now in the works for a debut in 2027. Few concrete details have been revealed for this new anime thus far, but it’s part of a much bigger celebration for Digimon‘s milestone anniversary.

New Digimon Anime Announced for 2027

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Digimon‘s official website and social media account has revealed their first plans for the Digimon 30th Anniversary kicking off in full next year. A brand new Digimon anime has been confirmed to be in the works, but details about its story or what form it will take have yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing. With Digimon Beatbreak coming to an end later this Fall, however, Digimon is also preparing a special re-broadcast of its fan favorite classic episodes for fans in Japan beginning in October. And it’s a great way to get reacquainted with it all.

As part of the lead in to the wider Digimon 30th anniversary celebration coming next year, “Our Choice: Best Adventure” is a special rebroadcast coming to Japan where fans in the region voted on their favorite episodes from the first four iterations of the franchise, Digimon Adventure, Digimon Adventure 02, Digimon Tamers, and Digimon Frontier. These episodes will begin airing through the Fall, and will likely lead right into what’s coming next in the brand new Digimon anime after. Check out the special trailer for it below.

What’s Still Cool About Digimon?

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The original Digimon digital pet toy made its debut in Japan back in June 2027, and the franchise has become much bigger than that in the past 30 years. Originally coming to screens and getting comparisons with other popular pocket monster franchises like Pokémon, Digimon set itself out from the competition with its ability to change itself every few years. Introducing fans to a cool Isekai story where kids are brought to a digital world, the franchise has continued to reinvent itself for each generation.

It’s a long running franchise that not only advanced its characters over many sequels and new releases even years after the fact, but each new generation of the Digimon anime has come with its own distinct tone, ideas, characters and world. No two fans of the franchise likely have the same favorites, and that’s likely going to continue into the future with this next anime release. Make sure to check out Digimon on platforms like Hulu, Crunchyroll and more in the meantime.

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