Digimon Returns This Fall With Its Weirdest Series Yet

Digimon, much like its “sister series,” Pokemon, has continued over the decades by introducing countless new digital monsters. Unlike the pocket monsters franchise, however, the digital monsters routinely created new manga and anime series that would focus on new trainers as they attempted to survive a digital world with their loyal monsters. While many of the digital stories have shown just how powerful the Digimon can be when placed into battle, an upcoming manga appears to be doing the exact opposite. Digimon Eggs has hinted at its upcoming release, showing off a new egg and the Digimon trainer who will seemingly be working alongside it.

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Digimon Eggs has been announced to arrive in the pages of Saikyo Jump on October 3rd, though the story of this upcoming entry remains largely a mystery. Luckily, along with the new image that is teasing the manga comeback, the creator who will be bringing the idiosyncratic story to life has been confirmed. Minato Ayumu will handle the heavy lifting in this new Digimon manga, having plenty of experience when it comes to bringing the digital monsters to life. In the past, Ayumu worked on several issues of Digimon Paradox, while also creating the one-shot special, Digimon Believers. The mangaka took the opportunity to assure fans that they would put “all their effort” into creating this brand new digital tale.

Explaining Digimon Eggs

Image courtesy of Toei Animation and Bandai Namco

Much like Pokémon, Digimon has long relied on its monsters going through several evolutions to become the best digital creatures they can be. Unlike the pocket monsters, however, most Digimon start as eggs before eventually gaining their ultimate and champion forms. Considering the title and promotional image for the upcoming manga, it appears as though the weakest form of the ‘Mons will be front and center this time around, though how they are implemented is anyone’s guess.

For those who never experienced Ayumu’s past Digimon manga, Digimon Believers might have only been a one-shot, but it presented a story unlike any other that made up the anime franchise. Specifically, Believers took place in a far-off future where humanity was at war with the digital monsters, wanting nothing more than to exterminate them from existence. While the special chapter was only billed as a one-off story, it did end in such a way that it could house potential stories in its future.

On the anime front, Digimon Beatbox is the latest anime offering to arrive from the beloved franchise, releasing dozens of episodes as part of its television series. Even without a new anime announcement as Beatbox continues, it’s a safe bet that Digimon will continue for years to come if its popularity is any indication.

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