Digimon Kicks Off Its Next Anime Era With New Opening: Watch

Digimon has launched a new era of its anime franchise with a brand new anime series, and Digimon Beatbreak has now premiered with a new opening theme sequence. Digimon recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of its original anime debut, and it did so with what could be considered a final goodbye to that previous era. The original DigiDestined were brought back one more time as adults for a brief final adventure, and it seemed to indicate that the Digimon franchise was now looking forward. Now this new era has officially begun with a brand new series with its own chosen children at the center of it all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Digimon Beatbreak has made its debut as part of the very stacked Fall 2025 anime schedule, and with it fans were introduced to the new main protagonist Tomaro and his partner Gekkomon. This new anime seems to be ushering a whole new era for the Digimon franchise, and that is increasingly the case with the opening theme sequence for the series as well. Titled “Mad Pulse” as performed by MADKID, you can check out the creditless version of the new opening below.

Digimon Beatbreak Makes Its Debut With Rocking Opening

Play video

Digimon Beatbreak has officially premiered its first episode, and with it the anime has kicked off a whole new era for Bandai’s long running franchise. It’s already shaking things up as rather than focus on a few kids who have been specially selected to have partner Digimon to take on some unforeseen threat, there is a greater spread of who actually has Digimon this time around. Not only are we introduced to a mysterious crew known as the “Golden Dawn,” but the enemy they’re chasing has a Digimon of his own that actually evolves through the course of the battle.

And rather that showcases the traditional Digivices as seen through previous anime iterations, the devices this time are egg shaped “Suppotamons” that help people in their daily lives. Much like how a smartphone can do, these egg shaped devices are connected to every other device in the area. But we’re going to be learning more about this new world as the new Digimon Beatbreak anime continues to air its episodes throughout the rest of the Fall 2025 season. There are likely going to be many more mysteries that reveal themselves from this point on.

What Does This Mean for Digimon’s Future?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

As for the Digimon franchise itself, there’s still quite a lot that can happen now that the franchise has started this new era. It seems to have come with its own branding as many of the opening credits logos have started to change with the premiere of Digimon Beatbreak, but that’s also no guarantee that this means the franchise is ready to distance itself from the past either. For its many new ideas, there could still be familiar elements tying this new work to older entries.

But at the same time, there is no better opportunity for a fresh start for Digimon overall. Digimon Beatbreak brings a vibrant energy to it that immediately stands out from the prior release, Digimon Ghost Game, and could end up really shaking things up before it all comes to an end as this rocking opening theme teases.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!