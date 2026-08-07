An Official Sword Art Online/Digimon Crossover Has Been Released

When it comes to overall story material, the digital worlds of Sword Art Online and Digimon could not be more different. While Kirito and Asuna’s story would focus on a digital landscape that could prove deadly for the players participating in the video game, the Digital Monsters’ universe saw the Digimon jumping between their world and the real one. In a surprising twist, these two franchises have received an official crossover that brings the anime characters face-to-face for the first time. Not only is this anime crossover now a reality, but the creator of Sword Art Online is the one responsible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bandai Namco might not be the force behind the anime adaptations of both Sword Art Online and Digimon, but the company has long produced video games for both franchises over the years. This new crossover was brought about thanks to the latest digital installments of both franchises, aka Sword Art Online: Echoes of Aincrad and Digimon Story Time Stranger, respectively. The artwork itself is drawn by Abec, the original character designer of Sword Art Online, so he definitely has experience when it comes to Kirito’s adventures. While this might not be an official video game that unites these two series, the art, which you can see below, is the next best thing.

Check out the special collab illustration for Echoes of Aincrad × Digimon Story Time Stranger! An exclusive piece created by abec, the original illustrator and character designer of Sword Art Online #Digimon #TimeStranger pic.twitter.com/mC9lXVEd5C — Bandai Namco Ent. UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) August 7, 2026

The Digital Anime Worlds Are Forging a Bright Future

Toei Animation & A-1 Pictures

While Digimon is planning to return with a new anime series in 2027, following the latest series titled Digimon Beatbreak, anime fans are going to need to wait a little longer to see Sword Art Online return to the screen. The digital franchise that introduced us to the black swordsman known as Kirito is planning to return to the silver screen in 2028. While previous films focused on the protagonist in his earlier days, the next offering is planning to give viewers something that many fans of the franchise have been waiting years to see.

Many details surrounding the next Sword Art Online story remain a mystery, but the light novel’s creator Reki Kawahara has confirmed that he will be returning to forge a brand new story for the film. The story will take place following the events of Sword Art Online: Alicization, the latest television series that threw a major monkey wrench into the life of the black swordsman. Considering how Alicization ended, the sky is the limit for the upcoming film, especially since Kirito and Asuna have returned to the real world with hundreds of years of life under their belts. While the 2028 release might be a long wait for some fans, Sword Art Online the Movie -Integral Domain- is looking to be a welcome addition to the beloved anime franchise.