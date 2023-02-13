Digimon is still in the midst of celebrating its 25th Anniversary, and the franchise has announced their plans for the next major project incorporating novels, real life elements, and more, Digimon Seekers! With the newest anime project in the franchise, Digimon Ghost Game, nearing the end of its run very soon, fans had been wondering about what could be coming next in the franchise. As it turns out, it's going to be a new project incorporating the use of the Vital Bracelets now on shelves throughout Japan, and will be branching off into a new multimedia effort for its next release.

During a special panel as part of the Digimon Con 2023 livestream event this past weekend, Digimon Seekers was announced as the final project celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the series. This will feature a new story that will be spread across a novel, special live-action trailers, and more merchandise releases overseas. If you wanted to get more of an idea of what to expect, you can check out the special trailer for Digimon Seekers in the video above and key visual for the new project below:

What to Know for Digimon Seekers

Digimon Seekers will feature a web novel released on a weekly basis on Digimon's official website. Released in English, Chinese, and Japanese, this new story will kick off in full beginning on April 9th and will follow the story of Eiji Nagasumi, a 19 year old Cracker who suddenly finds himself in a major crisis for both the real and digital worlds. It will also feature the introduction of a brand new Digimon with Eiji's partner for the project, Loogamon.

More live-action trailers for Digimon Seekers are expected to release over the next few months, and the first merchandise tie-ins for the project will begin hitting shelves across Japan in the early Summer. It's yet to be revealed if any of these product releases will hit international shelves, however, so fans outside of Japan may need to keep a close eye on the novel to see what happens in this next major story in the long running franchise.

How do you feel about Digimon's newest 25th Anniversary project? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!