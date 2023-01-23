Hulu has become a go-to place for anime lovers, and the site has enough series to back up the claim. From exclusives like Tokyo Revengers to classics such as Naruto, Hulu has shows for fans of all types to watch. But according to a new report, it looks like one of Hulu's top titles is about to disappear at the start of February.

And what series is on the chopping block. Well, it would be none other than Digimon. A number of Digimon shows are slated to exit Hulu by the start of February at the latest.

As for what shows are included in this exit, it turns out a number of them are involved. Digimon Adventure will be impacted both subbed and dubbed. The site is also losing access to Zero-Two, Tamers, and even Frontier.

Of course, fans are keeping a close eye on this exit date as Digimon has had close calls with Hulu before. In the past, the series has been removed from the streaming service only to reappear shortly after. Other instances have seen Digimon join the list for removal before being moved out of danger. So as February nears, fans will have to wait and see how Hulu handles the hit series.

If the series is gutted at Hulu, there are other sites streaming the series. Crunchyroll has a number of Digimon shows available including the 2019 reboot of Digimon Adventure. Of course, there are also home videos of every Digimon show out there. But if streaming is your thing, well – you might want to binge Digimon on Hulu just in case its expiration date plays out.

What do you think about this Hulu report? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.