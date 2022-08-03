New Digimon Movie Will Introduce the First DigiDestined Partner

Digimon Adventure 02 will be making its return with a new feature film, and the new movie is promising to introduced the first ever human DigiDestined to ever team up with a Digimon partner! With the franchise previously celebrating its 20th Anniversary, fans saw the eight original chosen children return for not only a new rebooted TV series, but a new feature film that had capped off the older adventures seen across Digimon Adventure 02, tri, and Last Evolution Kizuna. Now the children from the second season group will be getting their chance to shine with the next major franchise movie.

While the DigiDestined introduced in Digimon Adventure 02 had been sidelined for Digimon Adventure tri and Last Evolution Kizuna, the next major movie will be starring older versions of them following the events of Last Evolution Kizuna. Along with reintroducing these chosen children in their 20s, the movie is also teasing we'll meet the very first DigiDestined, a mysterious boy named Owada Rui and a mysterious new Digimon, Ukkomon. You can check out the character designs for these very important additions to the new movie below:

Officially titled as Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning, the new movie has been confirmed to take place two years after the events of Last Evolution Kizuna. Director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya are returning from that movie for this new project, and the original Digimon Adventure 02 cast has been announced to return as well. Owada Rui will be voiced by Megumi Ogata (Jujutsu Kaisen 0's Yuta Okkotsu, Neon Genesis Evangelion's Shinji Ikari) and Ukkomon (which is likely his partner) will be voiced by Rie Kugimiya (Fullmetal Alchemist's Alphonse Elric, Fairy Tail's Happy).

The first footage from this movie was shown during a special DigiFes event in Japan earlier this Summer, but there has yet to be any word given on when fans outside of the event will be able to see footage from the new film for themselves. There has aslo yet to be any confirmation about the potential release window or date, let alone any potential information about an international release. Given the response to the previous films, international release is likely however.

