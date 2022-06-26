Digimon Is Celebrating Its Big 25th Anniversary

The day has come for one of Digimon's biggest events! The franchise has turned another year older, and its anniversary in 2022 is its most important yet. After all, the series has turned 25 years old, and this silver anniversary has fans geeking out online.

You can find just a few examples of Digimon tributes in the slides below as fans are taking time to celebrate the series however they can. After all, Digimon came into being when WiZ and Bandai released its first Digital Monster in June 1997. The toys, which were inspired by the hugely popular Tamagotchi virtual pets, hit the market with the hope of appealing to boys.

Since its release, the Digital Monsters line has sold upwards of 24 million units, and Digimon has gone on to spawn a broad thriving franchise. The series has inspired everything from anime series to films and video games. And with 25 years under its belt, Digimon will only have more goodies to unleash as the next couple of decades come to pass.

