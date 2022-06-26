Digimon Is Celebrating Its Big 25th Anniversary
The day has come for one of Digimon's biggest events! The franchise has turned another year older, and its anniversary in 2022 is its most important yet. After all, the series has turned 25 years old, and this silver anniversary has fans geeking out online.
You can find just a few examples of Digimon tributes in the slides below as fans are taking time to celebrate the series however they can. After all, Digimon came into being when WiZ and Bandai released its first Digital Monster in June 1997. The toys, which were inspired by the hugely popular Tamagotchi virtual pets, hit the market with the hope of appealing to boys.
Since its release, the Digital Monsters line has sold upwards of 24 million units, and Digimon has gone on to spawn a broad thriving franchise. The series has inspired everything from anime series to films and video games. And with 25 years under its belt, Digimon will only have more goodies to unleash as the next couple of decades come to pass.
What do you think about Digimon's big anniversary? When were you first introduced to the series...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
The Best Is Still to Come
Happy 25th Anniversary, Digimon! #digimon #デジモン pic.twitter.com/ZtuBPMBsc5— spcrashworks (@spcrashworks) June 25, 2022
No Context Needed
Happy 25th, Digimon pic.twitter.com/YVHa3XSoD5— No Context Digimon (@NoContxtmon) June 25, 2022
Quite the Collection
Happy 25th Anniversary, Digimon! 🦖 pic.twitter.com/uaGQbVOYo9— Lost in Translationmon: Digimon Podcast & YouTube (@translationmon) June 26, 2022
Let's Mark the Occasion
june is for going to the beach with your favorite digimon! pic.twitter.com/mrxnHR6OS7— nyaki (@terinyaki) June 24, 2022
Happy Birthday!
Happy 25th anniversary, Digimon!! 🥳🎉🎂
Reposting my Tamers 20th anniversary artwork from last year to celebrate 💖#fanart #digimon #デジモン #digimontamers pic.twitter.com/j6Ki73OmzV— OcaRockaRina ✨ (Artist) (@OcaRockaRina) June 25, 2022
It's Time to Celebrate
本日6月26日で「デジタルモンスター」は25周年㊗️🎊— デジモンウェブ公式 (@digimonweb_net) June 25, 2022
液晶玩具デジタルモンスターVer.1が発売されて25年になりました。
アグモン、ティラノモン、ヌメモン、デビモンが集まりお祝いPartyです❗️
これからも応援よろしくね😊#デジモン25th #デジモン #digimon pic.twitter.com/Ur7t36G8nf
Congratulations!
DIGIMON ANNIVERSARY 25th🫧✨#デジモン pic.twitter.com/ovJaQWeqBG— めいぷら (@Map1o) June 26, 2022
It's Been a Long Time Coming
#デジモン #デジモン25th Today, June 26th, "Digital Monster" is the 25th anniversary It has been 25 years since the #Digimon was released.— CurryNoodle Art (@YeoYeeHeng) June 26, 2022
I still remember when I cried and begged my parents to buy it for me. They bought a transparent green V1 vpet for me and I still cherish it😍. pic.twitter.com/xsYlSU8UDG