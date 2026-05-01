Pre-Registration for New Free Digimon Game Is Finally Live (Here Are the Rewards)

Years after the release of Pokemon Go, Digimon fans are finally getting our own mobile game to take our digital pals on the go. The recently announced RPG Digimon Up is set to release in 2026. It will let players train their own Partner Digimon alongside a team of Support Digimon, and many fans are cautiously optimistic about what we’ve seen so far. But ever since it was first revealed, seasoned mobile gamers have had one major question: where is the pre-registration campaign? At long last, fans can pre-register for Digimon Up to secure rewards when the game launches later this year.

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We still don’t have an exact release date for Digimon Up. However, the May 1st launch of the official pre-registration campaign brings us one step closer to experiencing the mobile RPG for ourselves. Starting today, players can pre-register for Digimon Up via the Apple App Store or Google Play. Doing so will help secure in-game rewards for all players and can even unlock a new Digimon in the game. Here are the details.

Digimon Up Launches Pre-Registration Campaign with New Digimon Reveal & Trailer

Image courtesy of Toei Animation and Bandai Namco

In case you missed it, Digimon Up is a new mobile RPG set to release for iOS and Android in 2026. It will let players raise their Partner Digimon from the DigiEgg stage up through multiple Digivolutions. Players will engage in Digimon battles with their Partner and Support Digimon, and the game will feature feeding and training mechanics to help get your DigiPals battle-ready. Digimon trading cards and Digivices have also been teased to have a key role in the game, though it’s still not entirely clear how those will play into the overall story and gameplay.

To celebrate the kickoff of its new pre-registration campaign, the team behind Digimon Up has launched a new teaser trailer. The trailer shows off in-game animations for egg hatching and Partner Digimon, along with a recap of what we know about gameplay so far. Admittedly, it doesn’t tell us much we didn’t already know, but it’s still exciting to see those adorable pixel-art Digimon in action. You can check out the new pre-registration trailer for Digimon Up below:

【DIGIMON UP】 Teaser Trailer – Pre‑registration Launch Ver. is here 📺



Which Digimon are you looking forward to meet and train?#DIGIMONUP #digimon pic.twitter.com/NFCJjf2hvP — DIGIMON UP (@Digimon_up_en) May 1, 2026

As you can see, the big pre-registration goal will unlock Gekkomon in Digimon Up. But players can secure additional in-game rewards along the way, as well. The pre-registration goals for Digimon Up are as follows:

10,000 Registrations: 150 Skill Card Summon Tickets

30,000 Registrations: 150 Supporter Summon Tickets

50,000 Registrations: 1,000 DigiEmeralds

100,000 Registrations: Gekkomon

Of course, we don’t know exactly what these reward items are just yet. However, with Digimon Up being a free-to-play game, these will no doubt be helpful in-game currency to unlock new abilities and Digimon. If you’re planning to play the game when it arrives, pre-registering can help you get a head start when Digimon Up launches later this year.

Introducing a new Digimon to commemorate the start of pre-registrations!



▶ MetalGreymon ◀



Come back tomorrow for more….👀#DIGIMONUP pic.twitter.com/cGXJdUyr4X — DIGIMON UP (@Digimon_up_en) May 1, 2026

Along with the trailer, Digimon Up also dropped a new pixel art design reveal. We now know what MetalGreymon will look like in the game, and the team is already teasing a new reveal tomorrow. So stay tuned, because it looks like we’ll be getting plenty of previews throughout the pre-registration campaign and the road to launch.

Digimon Up is set to release for iOS and Android devices in 2026. Pre-registration is now live in your app store of choice.

Are you planning to jump into Digimon Up when it launches? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!