Digimon Is Getting a New RPG in 2026 (And You Probably Missed It)

Last year brought Digimon fans something we’ve been wanting for a long time: a new installment in the Digimon Story series. And Time Stranger‘s success proved that the Digidestined are still here and eager to play new games in the Digital World. Since launch, Digimon Story: Time Stranger has already received quite a few DLC to keep players coming back. But there’s even more for Digimon fans to look forward to. We already have one new Digimon game on the way, the mobile TCG Digimon Alysion. Now, Bandai Namco has confirmed another new game in the works.

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During this year’s Digimon Con stream, fans got a look at what’s next for the franchise. This stream tends to run at somewhat awkward times for fans in the U.S., which means even dedicated Digimon lovers might miss the news. Thankfully, there’s always the replay, which is where you can get a first look at another brand-new Digimon game headed our way in 2026. The game is called Digimon Up! and is set to deliver a free-to-play RPG experience to mobile devices later this year.

New Mobile Digimon RPG Could Be the Next Digivolution of VPets

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During Digimon Con 2026, we got our first look at the upcoming mobile RPG, Digimon Up! And from the looks of it, the game is poised to deliver on fan-favorite elements of the series. From hatching Digi Eggs to using our own Digivices, Digimon Up! incorporates much of what makes the franchise memorable for new and longtime fans. Given that this was just a teaser trailer, we don’t have too many concrete details on the game just yet. But what we have seen has fans feeling cautiously optimistic.

Digimon Up! will be a free-to-play mobile game. That means that even those excited for the game are a bit skeptical until we hear more about the monetization structure. But from the looks of it, if Bandai gets this right, it could be Digimon’s equivalent of Pokemon Go. In other words, it could become the go-to way to experience Digimon on mobile devices.

The new Digimon RPG is being pitched as “your chance to level up with Digimon just like before!” It will feature brand-new pixel art illustrations of your favorite Digimon, like Agumon, Patamon, and more. The trailer shows Digimon hatching from eggs and being raised up through the Digivolution ranks. That, plus the “just like before” tagline has many fans hoping this could be the next stage of the popular Digimon VPet experience. Digimon began as digital pet devices similar to Tomagotchi. But in recent years, new official VPet devices have been released less frequently here in the West.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco

In theory, having Digimon pals that we can raise and train right on our phones could bring a similar experience for fans. Indeed, the newly launched official website for Digimon Up! confirms that we’ll train and feed our Digimon in the game to help them get stronger. Battling will also be a part of the core gameplay, and Digimon Cards and Digivices have also been confirmed. With the game set to release for Android and iOS in 2026, hopefully we’ll learn more about what the Digimon Up! gameplay experience will be like soon enough.

Are you excited for a new mobile Digimon game in 2026? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!