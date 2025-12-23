Crunchyroll to Finally Launch an English Dub for Fall’s Coolest Anime

Crunchyroll is finally going to be launching an English dub for the coolest anime of the Fall 2025 anime season, and fans of the franchise will finally be able to jump into the newest entry. While fans are already looking ahead to all of the new anime that are coming our way in 2026, it’s still a great time to catch up on any of the new anime shows you might have missed out on during the Fall. That includes a new entry in a long running franchise that is finally getting an English dub.

Digimon Beatbreak is launching an English dub for the new anime series at last, and Crunchyroll has announced that they will begin streaming the dub on December 27th. It’s going to be a big premiere for the anime as it will debut with its first five episodes all at once, and continue to release its episodes with Crunchyroll as the Japanese language version continues as well. You can check out the trailer for Digimon Beatbreak‘s English dub below.

Digimon Beatbreak‘s English dub will be making its debut with Crunchyroll on December 27th, and will feature the first five episodes at launch. The first additions to the voice cast for the dub include the likes of Zeno Robinson as Tomoro Tenma, Risa Mei as Gekkomon, Cristina Vee as Reina Sakuya, Courtney Shaw as Chiropmon, Jalen Askins as Kyo Sawashiro, and Cory Yee as Murasamemon. But as the anime continues, we’ll see more new additions joining the dub with its future episodes.

Digimon Beatbreak is going strong with its original Japanese release too. It might have wrapped up the first cour of its debut season with the end of the Fall 2025 season, but it’s continuing straight through to the Winter 2025 anime schedule with its second major cour starting in January. This will kick off a new arc for the series with a whole new wave of potential allies, foes, and Digimon joining the fray of all of the chaos breaking out. Thankfully more fans will be able to check it out with the launch of the dub.

It’s a Great Time to Be a Dub Fan

Although English dubs used to get a bad rap among fans in the 1990s and early 2000s, the nature of them has improved a great deal over the decades. Not only are they produced more in line with the original studio’s intentions, but they are still allowed a flexibility that makes them better fit for an English language speaking audience. At the same time, dubs have become the preferred watching method for a huge chunk of the streaming audience.

Digimon Beatbreak is going to be a great example of this because while it might be another entry in the Digimon franchise, it’s not tied to any of the previous entries. It’s a fresh new take that any new fan can jump into, and this new dub is going to be the perfect opportunity for more fans to check it out after skipping out on it in the Fall. Keep an eye on this dub when it kicks off later this month.

