Dr. Stone is Getting an Adorable Senku Nendoroid

Dr. Stone is having one incredible year. After setting itself apart as one of the many successful rookies with an anime adaptation coming out of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump this year, the series had quickly become the standout series of the Summer season. It’s currently in the middle of a pretty big high point as Dr. Stone is not only heading into the second cour of the first season, and releasing a new spin-off manga, but the series is branching out into collectible merchandise too!

Good Smile Company has announced that Dr. Stone will be joining the special line of Nendoroid collectible figures with the very first member of the Kingdom of Science, Senku Ishigami. Considering how much ground he’s broken in the stone world, it’s no wonder he’s leading the charge here!

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Nendoroid of Senku from “Dr. STONE” is in the works! Stay tuned for more information coming soon!#drstone #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/E1AysQoG3L — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) October 21, 2019

There’s unfortunately no concrete release information as to when the Senku Nendoroid figure will arrive, but the announcement tweet from Good Smile’s official Twitter account does give an idea of what the eventual release will look like thanks to some adorable concept art. But as we get closer to the release of the new figure, we’ll not only get to see some prototype builds of the figure along with any potential accessories that the figure might come out with. If the Senku figure sells well, perhaps more characters from the series will join the line like either Taiju or Yazuriha!

If you wanted to catch up with the Dr. Stone anime, you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow, and the series is also airing new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, the series is officially described as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”