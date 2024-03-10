One-Punch Man Artist Shares Tribute to Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama

One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 artist Yusuke Murata has shared a touching tribute to Akira Toriyama following the famed creator's passing. Akira Toriyama has unfortunately passed away at the age of 68, and the creator's impact with fans around the world has been instantly felt for those influenced by the creator's works such as Dragon Ball, Sand Land, and Dr. Slump. Some of Shueisha's biggest artists have been open about their love for Toriyama as well, and that includes Yusuke Murata, who even recently shared a tribute Dragon Ball cover for its upcoming 40th anniversary commemoration.

With Akira Toriyama's passing, Shueisha's many creators and artists have been sharing their tributes to the Dragon Ball creator, and Murata recently shared a statement that is just as emotional as the other. Beginning with, "There were many things I received from Toriyama, which only he could give. I humbly pray that he rests in peace. Strangely, it doesn't feel at all like he's gone. Perhaps because for me he was always almost like a star in the sky." Murata's emotional note with fans on social media continued further.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One-Punch Man's Yusuke Murata Reflects on Akira Toriyama

"I feel like I chose this path not because I wanted to be a manga artist, but because I wanted to be like Toriyama-sensei. I wanted to draw like Toriyama-sensei," Murata's message shared with fans on social media continued. "Shortly after the series started, when I met him, he cheerfully told me, a newcomer[...], about the background of Dragon Quest's character design, and I was struck by his kind personality, and I was struck by how strong he was, yet incredibly cheerful and personable. I felt that Goku and Arale, who didn't cause tension, were definitely born from this person."

Murata, like many, then elaborated with the harsh reality of what a loss like this means, "It happened so suddenly that I was stunned for a day. Maybe it's sadness or emptiness, but I still can't accept the huge hole that suddenly opened up. I am grateful for the huge influence you have left on me, and for the time being I will work while trying to organize my mind. Thank you, Mr. Toriyama."

How are you feeling about Akira Toriyama's passing?