Dragon Ball Cosplayer Brings To Life Both Androids 17 And 18

✖

Within the history of the Dragon Ball Z franchise, one of the most striking pair of villains came in the form of Dr. Gero's creations in Android 17 and 18, and one cosplayer has decided to homage both with a take on each of these villains turned hero. In the latest season of the Akira Toriyama franchise, both the robotic siblings have been closer to the Z Fighters as they have joined in the story arcs of the Tournament of Power and the recent Moro story line. With these Androids continuing to be the stand outs of the franchise, we'll surely see more cosplay in the future!

The Androids are unique when it comes to the fighters in the Dragon Ball franchise, not simply for their power levels but also thanks in part to being unable to have their energy detected by their fellow fighters. Also, thanks to the enhancements created by Dr. Gero, there power levels never diminish, making them some of the best fighters to have on your side when it comes to long battles. These traits have been particularly handy during the recent Dragon Ball Super arc where the fighters have been battling against Moro, whose specialty of absorbing energy from his opponents is ineffective against the Android siblings!

Instagram Cosplayer Moneecastro shared her interpretation of the two Androids that gave Goku and the other Z Fighters some serious problems when they first appeared during the Cell Saga of Dragon Ball Z and have continued to be a big part of the franchise:

What do you think of this cosplayer's take on the Androids of the Dragon Ball franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.