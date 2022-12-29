Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Lights Up Super Saiyan Rose Goku

Dragon Ball has been dominating the anime fandom for decades now, and of course, its place at the top comes with perks. For one, the franchise has millions of fans under its thumb, and quite a few of them have dedicated cosplays to Dragon Ball. And now, one such fan is going viral for their electrifying take on Super Saiyan Rose.

As you can see below, the piece comes from Instagram courtesy of Xeplay Cosplay. The cosplayer has done a number of anime looks in their time from Demon Slayer to Attack on Titan and more. Of course, Dragon Ball also ranks on that list, and their recent take on Goku Black is basically perfect.

As you can see, the cosplay brings Goku Black's outfit to life with ease from its red belt to its long-sleeve undershirt. The thing that shines here – in a literal sense – is the cosplay's wig. Not only is the gear styled and swatched to perfection, but it lights up. Like, it actually glows.

The tech is impressive, to say the least, and it makes Goku Black look all the more ominous. The villain's arrival in Dragon Ball Super caught everyone off guard, and it was fun to see how Goku would fair as a bad guy. Now, this cosplay shows how the baddie's outfit would work in real life, and this wig alone is impressive enough to win awards!

What do you think about this impressive take on Super Saiyan Rose? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.