Dragon Ball Super Team Reveals How Its New CG Style Came to Be

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero didn't just make waves in the Shonen universe thanks to giving Piccolo and Gohan new transformations to fight against the Red Ribbon Army, but also with a new CG animation style that was used in Akira Toriyama's anime adaptation for the first time. While the reception to the announcement was definitely mixed amongst the fan base, the computer generated animation was able to win a number of fans over when the movie hit the silver screen. Now, producer Norihiro Hayashida has discussed the origins of this new style.

In chatting with Shuiesha, the company responsible for Weekly Shonen Jump, Hayashida addressed the original decision to try using CG animation, while surprisingly noting that many at Toei Animation were originally against the idea:

"There was a lot of opposition to the adoption of 3D expressions within Toei Animation, but there were several people in the upper management who said "try it", so in June 2014 production of the pilot version began I was. It was around 2016 that I was able to show it to Shueisha's Dragon Ball room and Toriyama-sensei for the first time. We made a total of 4 pilot films, checked them each time, and gave them the GO sign."

Dragon Ball CG

Hayashida also went into detail when it came to the original pilot that used CG animation for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, as director Tetsuro Kodama had created a "pilot" to help show both creator Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation how the movie would look in this new style:

"The good parts of hand-drawn animation and the action full of reality unique to new expression are well combined, and the teacher praised it. Mr. Kodama is one of the few people in the industry who has researched 3D cel-look animation for a long time, so I think that experience was put to good use."

At present, the future of Dragon Ball Super's anime is anyone's guess, but the manga recently returned with a new arc that will take place prior to the events of Super Hero, focusing on Goten and Trunks as they become the new Saiyamen on the block. While the television series has yet to reveal when it will return following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power five years ago, there is plenty of material for the adaptation to cover when it does decide to return.

Via Shueisha