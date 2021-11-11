Dragon Ball Z Clip Outs One of Krillin’s Funniest Mistakes

Dragon Ball has been around for decades now, and despite its stellar staff over the years, no series is free of little mistakes. From character dupes to dialogue issues, Dragon Ball has gone through its fair share of blips, and you can find plenty of them in the anime’s earliest days. And now, one post on Reddit is pointing out one of Krillin’s biggest stumbles to date.

And let’s be fair here! We cannot blame the martial artists for this flub. After all, the team on Dragon Ball Z were responsible for the fighters’ outfits, and they happened to do Krillin dirty here.

As you can see above, the clip focuses on Piccolo as the Namekian hangs behind a fight with Gohan and Krillin. The latter two are dressed in Saiyan armor, so you can pinpoint the feud. After all, it isn’t every day that Krillin wears armor like Vegeta, so it is odd that some animators overlooked it during production.

The Dragon Ball clip in question shows Krillin speaking with Gohan in his new armor, but it doesn’t stick around. The Saiyan suit is removed once Krillin jumps into the air, calling for Gohan to follow. Krillin’s outfit magically changes back to his usual orange gi out of nowhere, but the Saiyan armor returns later on in the episode.

Clearly, some of the artists here were on autopilot, and you cannot blame Dragon Ball Z staff for the oversight. Krillin’s orange gi is a part of the character, so its appearance here didn’t raise any red flags. Now, fans are left with a funny animation gaff decades after the fact, and Reddit posts like this have audiences scouring the show for other blips they might have missed years ago.

