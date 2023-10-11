Dragon Ball Is Reuniting the Ginyu Force With Funko

There haven't quite been villains in Dragon Ball history, or anime history for that matter, like the Ginyu Force. First appearing on the Planet Namek as a part of Frieza's forces, Captain Ginyu, Recoome, Burter, Jeice, and Guldo each had their own unique abilities that made them a handful for the Z-Fighters. Now, fans will have the opportunity to own all five anime villains via a Funko Pop collection that sees them side-by-side once again.

The Ginyu Force was taken out in rapid succession when they tussled with the likes of Vegeta, Gohan, Krillin, and Goku on the Planet Namek, though it certainly wasn't an easy task for the Z-Fighters. Their power levels differed across the board, though Captain Ginyu sat on the top of the food chain thanks to both his overall strength and his ability to swap bodies with opponents. Captain Ginyu's power actually allowed him to survive long past the Planet Namek, making a comeback in Dragon Ball Super when Frieza was brought back from the dead. It seems unlikely that the Ginyu Force will make any future appearances in the shonen series now that they're all deceased, but that hasn't kept characters gone forever in the past.

The Ginyu Force Returns

The upcoming Funko Pops will allow Dragon Ball Z fans to purchase a Funko Pop for each individual member of the Ginyu Force, or collect them as a unit thanks to a Gamestop exclusive set. Even in death, the Ginyu Force have found some unique ways to make a comeback, with the anime actually seeing them fight against the likes of Yamcha, Chaotzu, and Tenshinhan quickly after their demise. While the five villains are far behind in terms of power level in comparison to the Z-Fighters, we've seen lower level villains get some big glow-ups.

In Dragon Ball Super's manga, Frieza has been the focal point for many readers thanks to his return during the Granolah The Survivor Arc. Hitting the scene with a new transformation that made him the strongest being in the universe, Goku and Vegeta are once again "hitting the gym" in an effort to increase their own strength for a big rematch.

Will you be aiming to add these Ginyu Force Funko Pops to your anime collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.