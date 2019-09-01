This Adorable Dragon Ball Cosplay Sees Vegeta Go to the Dogs

Life is tough when your Saiyan pride is being threatened every other day. Guys like Vegeta know the hardship that comes with playing second to Goku, but there are some things Vegeta excels in. And thanks to one cute pup, Dragon Ball fans have learned no hero makes for a better dog cosplay than the Prince of the Saiyans.

Over on Instagram, fans got a good look at an adorable Vegeta cosplay thanks to Harley the Cos Dog. The account was made for an adorable pooch named Harley who loves to cosplay, and their latest venture was all about Dragon Ball.

“That feeling you get when you finally pass Kakarot in power level,” the cosplay is captioned.

As you can see above, the adorable cosplay sees Harley dressed in full Saiyan gear while perched on a rock. With a super-cute smile on their face, Harley looks fit in a dark blue Saiyan suit complete with customized Saiyan armor. The look is finished with an actual wig, and the styled look works with Harley easily.

Of course, all of this cosplay had to be sourced from individual creators, and Harley is living for it. The dog-friendly cosplay proves Vegeta can pull off such a transformation without issue… even if he doesn’t want to appear so soft. The Saiyan may be prideful to a fault, but if there is one thing Dragon Ball Super taught fans, it is that Vegeta has a secret soft side he seldom shows.

