‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Vote for the Series’ Best Film

To celebrate the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Toei Animation polled over 6,000 fans in Japan to find out what their favorite film in the franchise is. Choosing from the 19 films in the franchise, the top five films in the poll have been revealed.

The results aren’t too surprising, as many of the favorites from Japan most likely aline with fans’ favorites in the United States. The results are as follows.

Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler

The top favorite, Fusion Reborn, is one fans often consider their favorite film due to a well choreographed fight between new film villain Janemba and surprising team-up of Goku, Vegeta, and Pikkon. Not only that, the film lead to the debut of popular fusion Gogeta, who doesn’t make a long appearance in the film but made a lasting enough impression for fans to ask for the character to make a return appearance in the franchise for years after its debut (which they eventually got in Dragon Ball Super: Broly).

Battle of Gods follows, which makes sense considering it was the first new film in the franchise after a long time away (coupled with a fantastic fight with new addition, God of Destruction Beerus), and naturally Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan rounds out the top three. Broly made such a huge impression on fans with his first appearance not only did he return in two sequels, but was brought into the series’ official canon years later in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now currently playing in Japan and has been a major success due to its reintroduction of Broly and Gogeta. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters in the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”