Dragon Ball's Creator Gave One of the Best Mangaka Interviews Ever

Dragon Ball's Akira Toriyama might have taken a lesser role in the future of the franchise than he once had, with the likes of artist Toyotaro handling the heavy lifting of the current Dragon Ball Super manga chapters, but fans haven't stopped from re-visiting some of the most hilarious interview moments of the legendary mangaka. Toriyama's memory when it comes to some of his creations has been talked about for some time, with the Dragon Ball creator often being noted as forgetful when it comes to certain transformations in Z and other characters that have appeared over the course of decades.

Though Dragon Ball has carved its place in Weekly Shonen Jump, there are still plenty of contenders to the throne, with Eiichiro Oda of One Piece fame being right at the top of the list. In the interview that was recently re-visited the Shonen creators are able to talk with one another with the mangaka behind One Piece bringing up a character that Toriyama had completely forgotten about. While Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super might be the talk of the town, the original Dragon Ball series gave us a multitude of original characters that would stand in Goku's way or attempt to help him on his quest for the Dragon Balls.

Twitter User D_Kumii shared this past interview between Akira Toriyama and Eiichiro Oda, wherein the creator of Dragon Ball had forgotten about his own character, Tao Pai Pai, the mercenary who had attempted to eliminate Goku as a child but was eventually done in with one of his own shady tricks:

Nothing tops the interview between Oda and Toriyama in terms of weirdness pic.twitter.com/kYMMIy2Uhg — Kumi (@D_Kumii) March 3, 2021

Akira Toriyama still has a role to play in Dragon Ball Super, having developed outlines for both the Moro Arc and the Granolah The Survivor Arc of the manga while the anime is on hiatus. Though fans have no idea as to when the anime will return, it's a given that we'll see Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters return to the small screen at some point in the future thanks to the Shonen series' popularity.

