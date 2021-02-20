Dragon Ball Creator's Short Stories to Get Special Release

✖

Akira Toriyama is obviously most well-known for creating the world of Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters as they battle within a world of aliens and magic in one of the most popular Shonen franchises to ever hit Weekly Shonen Jump, and Viz Media is giving fans the opportunity to discover some of his older tales. Though Akira Toriyama might not be in the driver's seat for Dragon Ball Super as much as he once was when the story of Son Goku first began, his influence on Shonen and the world simply cannot be denied.

Prior to the creation of Dragon Ball, Toriyama was most well known for the series, Dr. Slump, which followed a colorful cast of characters. Surprisingly, in a recent episode of Dragon Ball Super, Goku and the other Z Fighters actually came into contact with the characters of Toriyama's previous manga, creating an insane battle that nearly saw the universe destroyed in its wake. Aside from the world of manga, Toriyama has also contributed to a number of different video games including Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger, and Blue Dragon to name a few. Akira Toriyama's "Manga Theater" will be collected in one big hardcover for fans of the prolific creator.

Viz Media shared the announcement on their Official Twitter Account, letting fans know about the upcoming "Manga Theater" hardcover collection that will venture into the past of Akira Toriyama and assemble a collection of short stories that explore the mangaka's history in the world of manga:

Announcement: Akira Toriyama’s Manga Theater, a collection of action-packed short stories from the famed creator of Dragon Ball, drops Fall 2021. Will be released as a single hardcover edition. pic.twitter.com/loy2I8qZJK — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 19, 2021

Though fans are still waiting on news as to when Akira Toriyama's biggest anime franchise will return to the world of anime, Dragon Ball Super has continued to march into the future of the Z Fighters with the latest arc, The Granolah The Survivor Arc. As the intergalactic bounty hunter attempts to get revenge against Freeza and the Saiyans that destroyed his race, readers have yet to see just how Goku and Vegeta will factor into his plans.

Will you be picking up this collection of short stories when it lands later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Akira Toriyama.