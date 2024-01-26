Dragon Ball Daima Will Live Stream Special Event

Dragon Ball Daima is set to take the anime world by storm in 2024 and the special panel will be live-streamed for everyone to see.

In 2024, Dragon Ball will return to the small screen thanks to an age-bending tale in Dragon Ball Daima. Thanks to a mysterious conspiracy involving an even more mysterious villain, Goku and the other Z-Fighters have been transformed into children. While the upcoming shonen event, "Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2024" will focus on the anime characters' video games, it is set to also have a special event focusing on their anime comeback. Luckily, fans all over the world will be able to witness this panel live as a live stream has been announced.

When Dragon Ball Daima's first trailer arrived at last year's New York Comic Con, anime fans were reminded of Dragon Ball GT when it came to its premise. The series was created by Akira Toriyama himself, and unlike Dragon Ball GT, the new anime will see all the Z-Fighters turned into kids. Taking place after the defeat of Kid Buu and before the start of Dragon Ball Super, the series might not have Ultra Instinct and Super Saiyan Blue in the mix.

Dragon Ball Daima Panel: How To Watch

You'll be able to watch the upcoming event at the Youtube link below, so keep your eyes peeled this weekend if you want to know more about the Z-Fighters new anime series. The panel is aiming to give shonen fans a behind-the-scenes look at the original anime series, so stay tuned.

The upcoming event which takes place this Sunday, January 28th, is described as such, "Dragon Ball Executive Producer Akio Iyoku will make a guest appearance at the Dragon Ball Special Panel! Mr. Iyoku will share behind-the-scenes tidbits about the making of the Dragon Ball Daima anime, which is scheduled for release in Fall 2024, as well as other exclusive info. New artwork by Akira Toriyama himself will also be displayed, so don't miss it!"

If you want to learn more about Dragon Ball Daima itself, here's how the event describes the upcoming anime series, "Dragon Ball Daima is a new anime in which Akira Toriyama has been directly involved with the production of its brand-new story, including the plot and character designs. Also, it is being released for the 40th anniversary of the original Dragon Ball series, taking the fans' expectations to a whole new level."

