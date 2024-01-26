Dragon Ball Battle Hour Schedule Teases Sparking! Zero, Daima News

Bandai Namco announced last year plans to hold a new Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event again in January, and that promise is being upheld this week with that very event coming up to offer more news on the upcoming fighting game Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. The same event will also offer news on Dragon Ball Daima, the new anime that features a completely original story. Ahead of the event getting underway, we've gotten a detailed schedule from Bandai Namco and the rest of the Battle Hour organizers to show exactly when Dragon Ball fans should be tuning in for their announcements.

The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event technically starts on January 27th, but those events on Saturday are really only for in-person attendees who are getting to see the Sand Land movie, so viewers at home don't need to worry about that aside from keeping clean from Sand Land spoilers.

Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Schedule

On Sunday, however, the real events get underway. The full schedule includes panels and matches of games like the Dragon Ball Super Card Game, but if you're here for the highlights, you'll want to tune back in at 2 p.m. PT on January 28th. That's when the Dragon Ball Games Producer Panel will take place which will offer another look at Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Being there in-person will be the best way to see that panel, of course, but this particular showcase is also one of several on-demand videos that will presumably be uploaded to the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Channel on YouTube, so you'll be able to catch it there.

The initial reveal of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero showcased a couple of different characters who would be in the game, but if you've been around for a Dragon Ball fighting game or two, the roster so far should be pretty standard. Perhaps we'll learn of more Sparking! Zero characters during the event this weekend, but if not, we'll at least see more of the game that's barely been shown off at all.

"Producer Ryo Mito, who worked on the 'Dragon Ball Z Sparking' series, and Producer Masayuki Hirano, General Producer of the Dragon Ball games, will hold a stage at Battle Hour event to share some stories when working on Dragon Ball games," an overview of this event said. "In addition, we are giving players and fans to ask questions to these two producers. The questions will be answered on stage on the day of the event."

Breaking News! Livestreams🎥



Starting at 1/29 11:00 (JST), 2 events will be streamed on the official #battlehour YouTube channel!

・Hironobu Kageyama SPECIAL LIVE

・DRAGON BALL DAIMA Special Panel

Subscribe: →https://t.co/7EIRSOmOnJ



Archived videos also planned👀#dragonball pic.twitter.com/V3vopCvgiA — DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2024 Official (@db_eventpj) January 26, 2024

That'll do it for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero with nothing else on the schedule for that game during the event beyond that panel, but Dragon Ball fans should still stick around for another reveal for Dragon Ball Daima. The new anime is the headliner of the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event this year with a panel for the show set to take place at 6:30 p.m. PT on Sunday following a performance from Hironobu Kageyama just before that at 6 p.m.

"Dragon Ball Executive Producer Akio Iyoku will make a guest appearance at the Dragon Ball Daima Special Panel!" the schedule teased. "Mr. Iyoku will share behind-the-scenes tidbits about the making of the Dragon Ball Daima anime, which is scheduled for release in Fall 2024, as well as other exclusive info.

Should any parts of this schedule change, expect to see those update shared through the Battle Hour socials.