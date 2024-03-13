Dragon Ball Daima Star Masako Nozawa Teases Goku's Comeback

Dragon Ball Daima will be hitting screens later this year with a brand new take on the late Akira Toriyama's legendary franchise, and Masako Nozawa is teasing Goku's comeback in the new series! Dragon Ball Daima is releasing later this Fall as part of the celebration for the 40th Anniversary of Dragon Ball's original release in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It's sort of bringing the franchise back to its roots as well as Goku will be de-aged into a child for this new original story for the Dragon Ball world.

Masako Nozawa was the first member of the cast confirmed to be reprising her role as the voice of Goku in Dragon Ball Daima, and recently teased fans about what to expect during Fuji TV's special anime lineup conference this week (where they also confirmed that Dragon Ball Daima will be getting a full broadcast television debut overseas). While playing coy about what fans can hope to see from Goku, it's clear that the star is very excited for fans to see the new anime in action as she's also excited to see what's next.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Masako Nozawa Teases Goku's Return for Dragon Ball Daima

Nozawa noted that not only was she happy to play Goku again for Dragon Ball Daima, but the franchise itself is appealing to her and fans because "you're always excited to see what will happen next. I'm so happy, I'm afraid I might accidentally spoil something, so I'll say as little as possible." Previously commenting on Kid Goku's comeback, Nozawa stated "Goku was so adorable and wonderful! I wonder about the conspiracy behind Goku's new appearance. I'm very curious, but I'm told the details are still a secret! I'll be waiting for the new anime along with all of you! I hope you look forward to it too!"

As for Dragon Ball Daima, the new anime will be releasing in Japan later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. The late and great Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts.

What are you hoping to see from Goku in Dragon Ball Daima? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!