Dragon Ball Daima Shares New Goku Trailer: Watch

Dragon Ball Daima is finally on the docket with a new trailer highlighting Kid Goku in action! It has been some months since the new anime was announced, and Toei Animation is keeping pace with production behind the scenes. Today, the show made a special livestream appearance to update fans on its progress. So if you have been waiting for a new look at Dragon Ball Daima, you are in luck.

The update comes courtesy of Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour, of course. The event kicked off this weekend as a two-part event. While much of the livestream was dedicated to the future of Dragon Ball's video games, that was not all on schedule. Toei Animation did confirm it would livestream a special Dragon Ball Daima panel at the end of the event, and it came through with some goods. This included a new trailer showing off lots of the new Kid Goku in action, and you can check out the trailer below to see what the action in the new anime will be like.

Dragon Ball Daima: Goku Trailer pic.twitter.com/YWlrkd87nH — Hype (@DbsHype) January 29, 2024

Dragon Ball Daima Releases New Trailer

If you are not familiar with Dragon Ball Daima, you should know the anime was announced last October at New York Comic Con. Toei Animation is working closely with series creator Akira Toriyama on the canon story. As for the series, Dragon Ball Daima will follow Goku and his crew as they deal with a wild wish. When a group wishes for our heroes to be turned into children, Goku must travel with the Kaioshin to undo the mess, and Dragon Ball Daima will oversee all of this drama. So of course, you can bet Kid Vegeta will give us some solid quotes in season one.

Currently, Dragon Ball Daima is slated for a Fall 2024 premiere. No word has been released on where the show's streaming home will be. If you want to brush up on Dragon Ball before this upcoming premiere, no sweat! The anime's various seasons are streaming on Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll. As for the manga, Dragon Ball Super is still in production under Toriyama's oversight, and it will kickstart a new arc this February.

